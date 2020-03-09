1 hour ago

Dr Clement Apaak is Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee in Parliament

Member of Parliament for Builsa South in the Upper East region, Clement Apaak has berated State Protocol for what he says is the “despicable attempt to malign” former President John Dramani Mahama.

He was reacting to the fuss about the absence of the former President at last Friday’s Independence celebrations at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In a post on Facebook Mr Apaak wrote:”State Protocol knew full well that JM was not going to be at the 63rd independence day celebration in Kumasi. So why a seat for him, tagged with his name?”

He said the State protocol owed former President Mahama an unqualified apology for the mischief.

Below is the full post

Folks, State Protocol owes JM an unqualified apology for the despicable attempt to malign him. A failure to apologise will mean:

1) State Protocol has been turned into an NPP partisan political outfit or

2) State Protocol has allowed itself to be used for dirty NPP partisan politics.

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P; Builsa South