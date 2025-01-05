8 hours ago

Ghanaian philanthropist Alhaji Yakubu Ayaana, aged 65, has embarked on an extraordinary journey on foot from Kumasi in the Ashanti region to the Greater Accra region.

His purpose is to extend congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama following his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Alhaji Yakubu is expected to reach Accra on January 7, 2025, in time for the swearing-in ceremony to honour the President-elect.

He is accompanied by an ambulance for support. The businessman and philanthropist from Tamale initially travelled to Kumasi by vehicle before continuing his journey on foot, covering a distance exceeding 250 kilometres to reach Accra.

On December 21, following Mahama’s victory, Alhaji Yakubu expressed his enthusiasm and announced his intention to undertake this journey.

This decision came after he completed a 19-kilometer health walk from the Yakubu Tali International Airport in Tamale to Jubilee Park, also located in Tamale.

The Tamale Walk was organized to celebrate the peaceful conduct of Ghana’s 2024 elections and served as an opportunity to express gratitude to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the elections.

Background

Alhaji Yakubu has previously engaged in similar symbolic journeys. In 1997, he is said to have walked in honour of former President Jerry John Rawlings’ second-term inauguration.

Additionally, in 1999, he organized a 16-kilometre peace and health walk in Tamale on Independence Day, aimed at fostering national unity and promoting health.