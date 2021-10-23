13 minutes ago

My visit to Ahafo Regional Capital will be a History - Kofi Mole

Award-winning Ghanaian Musician Kofi Mole says his visit to the Ahafo Regional Capital will be remembered by the youth as a history on their calendar.

He disclosed this in an interview with DJ Ebaybay of Success 90.9 FM.

Kofi Mole was been interviewed about his readiness to visit Astom Hotel in the Ahafo Regional Capital, Goaso.

"First of all let me extend my greetings to the youth in Ahafo and also to the fans of Kofi Mole. I want to tell them to exercise patience for a new release with some artists from the United Kingdom in the coming days. Let me assure the people of Ahafo that there will be a surprise package for them especially the youth".

According to him, his performance on stage come 30th October 2021 will be mind-blowing.

"It is very important to note that, music is food for the soul. When I started my primary education at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region and proceeded to Armed Forces Senior High School, I had a passion for music. After successful completion of my second cycle education, I furthered my education at the University of Ghana and after completion, I became a businessman in selling clothing. I thought it wise to start a full music career to inspire the youth of Ghana and even beyond our shores." Mole recounted to the media.

The Award-winning DJ for Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo Regions, 2019/2020, Kiki De Essien, DJ Ebabay disclosed to Kofi Mole that the paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Council, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah really enjoys his music and fan of him.

Mole was so excited for hearing this and assured the listeners that he will pay a special visit to Goaso palace when he arrives in the Ahafo Region to exchange pleasantries with the great chief and his courtiers.

Source: Francis Agyapong