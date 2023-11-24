7 hours ago

Seven people have been confirmed dead in a gory accident at Kubease in the Asante Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The accident which occurred on Friday morning left several passengers also injured.

It occurred in a head on collision involving a Ford with registration number GS 5897–20 and a Pickup with registration number GE 7723– 17.

Reports indicate that, the Pickup was heading to Accra from Kumasi while the Ford which has passengers on board was from Konongo to Kumasi.

The Konongo Fire Divisional Commander, D03 Joe Bryden confirmed the incident to Adom News.

DO3 Bryden revealed that, the deceased include three females and four males.

The bodies, he said have been deposited at the mortuary while the injured are also receiving treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital