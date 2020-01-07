3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has authorized only seven media houses for the radio coverage of the ongoing Ghanaian top-flight league.

state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have been authorized to cover the nook and cranny of the league.

Also, six private media companies namely Multimedia Group, Despite Group of Companies, Unique Kingdom Group, Global Alliance Media, Kessben Group and Angel Broadcasting Network.

The Ghana Football Association will be issuing a statement on the abovementioned authorized media houses for radio commentaries on the Ghana Premier League in the coming hours.

The Ghana FA will be taking legal action against any radio and Television stations that will be covering the ongoing Ghana Premier League without an authorization.