1 hour ago

Police in the Bono Region have arrested seven more suspects over last Saturday’s clash at Nkrankwanta during the voters’ register mop-up exercise.

The clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led to the death of one person and injuries to two people.

Reports indicate they were arrested on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Three persons were earlier arrested to assist in investigations that led to the clash at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The three were identified as Ali Musah 33, Ibrahim Acquah, 33 and Amos Aning, 38.

Kofi Larbeth, a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.

Two injured persons, Kwame Gutan, 33 and Gabriel Elliasu, 45, are responding to treatment at the Dormaa West District District Hospital at Nkrankwanta.

A Mitsubishi pick up vehicle and a motorbike were set ablaze while a Toyota Tundra vehicle was also damaged during the clash.

Meanwhile, calm has been restored after a heightened security.