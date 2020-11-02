3 hours ago

Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute Gabby Otchere-Darko has said about 70 percent of Ghanaians believe President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed well in office.

He also said about 68 percent of Ghana supports the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission to conduct successful elections this year.

Mr. Otchere-Darko noted that in spite of the campaign against the EC by former President John Dramani Mahama, the elections management body has been enjoying the support of a majority of Ghanaians.

The leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) made these observations in a tweet on Monday, November 2 in connection with the American elections and its implication on Ghana’s polls.

“Trump is questioning the integrity of votes yet to be completed and counted. JM is also using his precious campaign rallies to rally support against the EC.

“However, 68% of Ghanaians, including NDC, back Jean Mensa. 70% of Ghanaians believe Akufo-Addo is doing well as President,” he said.