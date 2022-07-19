45 minutes ago

Ghana and Chelsea's forgotten man Abdul Baba Rahman is among the club's top ten most expensive defenders they have purchased.

The left-back is the seventh most expensive defender signed by the English Premier League giants.

The Ghanaian left-back who joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg has rarely been used by the English club but has been shuffled around Europe on various loan spells.

He was purchased by Chelsea for 28 million Euros from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Until the Blues signed Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly, the Ghanaian left back was sixth on the list but now the Senegalese is second only after Ben Chillwell.

The likes of David Luiz, Juan Cuadrado, Antonio Rudiger, and Ricardo Cavalho all top Baba Rahman.

Rahaman's career has been ravaged by a spate of career-threatening injuries but has survived all of them but his Chelsea days are numbered.

His loan spell at Reading was his fifth loan club away from the Blues since a 2015 move from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Despite the imminent departure of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, the blues are not keen on keeping the Ghanaian defender at the club.

After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Baba spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, making 15 Premier League outings for the side.

His limited game time forced him out on loan to Schalke 04 the following season, leading to subsequent spells away with Ligue 1 fold Stade Reims, La Liga side Real Mallorca and most recently Greek club PAOK, where he spent the second half of last season.

The Ghanaian will leave Chelsea for good this summer.

10) Marcos Alonso: 23 million euros

9) Davide Zapacosta: 25 million euros

8) David Luiz: 25 million euros

7) Abdul-Rahman Baba: 26 million euros

6) Ricardo Carvalho: 30 million euros

5) Juan Cuadrado: 31 million euros

4) Antonio Rudiger: 35 million euros

3) David Luiz: 35 million euros

2) Kalidou Koulibaly: 38 million euros

1) Ben Chilwell: €50.2 million