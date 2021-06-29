1 hour ago

Eight Members of Parliament have presented a bipartisan Private Members’ bill to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin for a clear ban on activities of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

The bill standing in the name of Samuel Nartey George (Ningo-Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West), Della Adjoa Sowah (Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South),

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West) Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon), Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi) when passed will clearly outlaw the practice of homosexuality in its every form.

Addressing a Speaker’s prayer breakfast meeting, President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship and Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra argued the bill is aimed at stopping what he terms invasion of the moral and cultural fabric of the Ghanaian society from LGBTQI activists.

Speaking on behalf of the 8 MPs Sam George disclosed the bill seeks to criminalize not just the practice of homosexuality but promotion and sponsoring of such activities too.

According to him, the bill will offer protection to LGBTQI activists against extrajudicial killings as well as support for those who want to reform.

Hon. Sam George expressed his gratitude to stakeholders who contributed to putting the bill together including his colleague MPs, the National Coalition for the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, National Chief Imam’s Office, members of the clergy, the Speaker of parliament, and the Legislative Drafting Unit of Parliament.

He was confident that the bill if passed will serve as a guide to other countries that are also working hard to outlaw activities if LGBTQ+.

“I can assure you that this bill will be a reference for countries and parliaments across the world, that is the work we have done. Our traditional religion, Christianity, Islam are all religions that preach love and peace and that is what this bill does. This bill does not preach hate, it preaches the saving love of our saviour to all those who are in need. This bill seeks to criminalize not just the activity but the promotion, advocacy and funding of homosexuality in all of its forms. And so it will become criminal upon the successful passing of this bill into law for anybody to produce any promotional material, any TV station to show contents that support it, anybody who wants to provide funding for LGBTQ activities and those engaged in the activities.”

Source: Kasapafmonline.com