4 hours ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has successfully coordinated the evacuation of 82 Ghanaian nationals from the Republic of Sudan.

Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties in the past week which has forced many countries to evacuate their citizens from the country.

The Ministry on Sunday, April 23 in a statement disclosed that it was collaborating with its Missions in Cairo, Addis Ababa, and the Honorary Consul in Khartoum to facilitate a safe passage out of the conflict-ridden Sudan.

A follow-up statement on April 25 disclosed that Ghanaian nationals in the troubled country have been taken to safety in Gedaref, Sudan awaiting to be transported tomorrow to the Ethiopian border town of Metema for onward repatriation.

Source: citifmonline