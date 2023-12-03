1 hour ago

Get ready for a digital leap! Telecom of Kosovo announces its strategic plans, including the activation of 5G in Pristina by 2024. Explore the company's achievements, investments, and the exciting future of high-speed connectivity.

In a groundbreaking announcement, Telecom of Kosovo has unveiled its ambitious plans for the future, marking a significant milestone for the tech landscape in Pristina. At the end-of-year media meeting, the company's leadership shared insights into a year of remarkable achievements, underlining their commitment to providing quality and real-time services for consumers. One standout revelation is the imminent activation of 5G internet in Pristina by 2024, promising a new era of connectivity for the capital.Burbuqe Hana, the CEO of Telekom, expressed pride in the company's financial achievements. With debts fully repaid and a substantial profit increase, Telecom of Kosovo stands as a testament to fiscal responsibility and effective management. Hana emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to communication services and highlighted investments in cutting-edge technology.Hana's statement emphasized the strategic investments made in the latest technology, positioning Telecom of Kosovo as a frontrunner in the industry. The pledge to deliver real-time services and a profit projection of 5.9 million euros for the year underscore the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation.Halil Krasniqi, the Technical Director, shared a bold vision for Pristina, declaring that 5G internet will become a reality in 2024. Krasniqi shed light on the company's efforts to modernize the central network, with the first 5G stations slated to launch in Ferizaj and Gjilan by May. The announcement signifies a monumental leap in technological capacities and heralds a new era of high-speed internet for the capital.Krasniqi disclosed that the company is in the process of tendering, with plans to launch 4G and 5G services in Pristina. This strategic move positions Telecom of Kosovo as a key player in shaping the digital landscape, reducing reliance on 3G deliberately, and paving the way for the 5G era.Avni Tafilaj, the Director for Marketing, Sales, and Customer Care, shared insights into the company's customer-centric initiatives. With a focus on three main directions – product diversification, expanding sales channels, and enhancing customer care – Telecom of Kosovo is poised to elevate the consumer experience. Tafilaj highlighted the opening of new sales points and improvements in call waiting times, emphasizing the 24/7 operation of their call center.Tafilaj outlined the company's marketing and sales activities, showcasing a commitment to flexibility and improved offerings. The promise of revamped television services and a renewed focus on roaming offers reflects Telecom of Kosovo's dedication to staying ahead in a dynamic and competitive market.

In conclusion, Telecom of Kosovo's strategic vision paints a picture of a company at the forefront of technological innovation, financial prudence, and customer-centricity. As Pristina prepares for the 5G revolution, the company's commitment to excellence sets the stage for a transformative era in the digital landscape of Kosovo.