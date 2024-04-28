1 hour ago

Big Brother Titans reality star Yvonne Godwin has recounted how she destroyed her ex-boyfriend's car and pilot uniforms for being reluctant to marry her.

She revealed that her pilot ex-boyfriend kept their relationship secret which didn't sit down well with her.

Appearing on Cool FM's 'The Big Friday Show With Tacha', Yvonne disclosed that when she confronted him about it, he said he was waiting for his elder sister to get married before taking their relationship seriously.

Upset with his excuse, the reality star said she burst his car tires, smashed his windscreen, and poured bleach on all his pilot uniforms.

She said, "One day I confronted him, I told him, 'You're hiding something. It's either you're married somewhere or... Because why are you hiding me?' 'I caused trouble; I burst his tires and smashed his windscreen, he was a pilot so I poured bleach on all his uniforms. Youthful exuberance. I was young. 'He wasn't married.