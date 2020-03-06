1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government as part of fulfilling its promises, about 85 percent of Ghanaians now have access to electricity.

According to him, this indicates massive progress in providing the citizenry with the adequate social and economic needs; this he describes as making progress.

Speaking at the celebration of Independence Day, Akufo-Addo said, "the supply of electricity has reached 85% of the country, we are making progress.”

Akufo-Addo during the State of the Nation Address said his government has overcome the dumsor menace even though they have not resolved the challenges in the energy sector; it is still a work in progress.

Ghana today is celebrating a historic event, marking 63 years of self-rule by the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to have gained independence from colonial rule.

In attendance of the celebration are Special Guest, Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as his royal majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The 42,000-capacity Baba Yara Sports Stadium is filled to capacity as Kumasi, Ghana’s oldest and second-largest city is hosting the event for the first time in the country’s history.

The anniversary is being commemorated under the theme, “Consolidating our Gains”.

Sourc: Ghanaweb.com