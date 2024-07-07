5 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which will take place from September to November this year.

This schedule adjustment is to accommodate the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set for 2025.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, will begin their Group F campaign against Angola at home before traveling to Niger for the second match, both slated for the week of September 2-10, 2024.

In October, the Black Stars will face Sudan in a doubleheader, starting with a home game in Kumasi followed by an away fixture during the week of October 7-15, 2024.

The final round of qualifiers will be held in November. Ghana will travel to Luanda to play Angola and will conclude their campaign at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi against Niger.

The top two teams from each group will secure their spots in the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.

The Black Stars, under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, are aiming to add to their historic AFCON titles won in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982.

The Group F Fixtures are attached below:

Matchday 1 &2: September 2-10, 2024

Matchday 3 & 4: October 7-15, 2024

Matchday 5 &6: November 11-19, 2024