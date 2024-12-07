1 hour ago

Veteran journalist and political commentator Kwasi Pratt Jr. has criticized the increasing trend of political parties relying on their activists to provide security during elections.

Speaking during a televised discussion on election preparedness, Pratt described the practice as dangerous and illogical, emphasizing that such actions undermine the credibility and safety of the electoral process.

According to Pratt, security during elections is a national concern and should be the sole responsibility of trained and neutral state security agencies, such as the police and military.

He argued that entrusting this critical role to party activists, who often lack proper training and impartiality, poses a significant threat to peaceful and transparent elections.

"It simply does not make sense for political party activists to assume the role of security personnel during elections," Pratt stated. "These individuals are partisan by nature and cannot be trusted to handle security issues impartially. It is a recipe for chaos and violence."

Pratt further expressed concern that party-affiliated security groups have, in the past, been implicated in acts of intimidation and violence during elections.

He stressed that their involvement erodes public trust in the electoral system and deters voters from exercising their democratic rights freely.

He called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and other stakeholders to address the issue decisively ahead of the upcoming elections.

"The EC must insist on strict compliance with electoral laws. Security at polling stations and election-related events must be handled by professional and nonpartisan agencies to guarantee a safe environment for all voters," Pratt said.

Pratt also urged political parties to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions.

"Elections are about ideas and policies, not intimidation and force. Allowing activists to control security sends the wrong message and only deepens mistrust among the electorate," he added.

As Ghana prepares for its next election, Pratt’s comments serve as a timely reminder of the importance of professionalism and neutrality in ensuring peaceful and credible polls.

His call to end the involvement of party activists in security matters resonates with many who seek to preserve Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.