46 minutes ago

Former MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi says the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) poor performance in the 2024 elections was a collective responsibility, citing internal divisions and lack of unity as key factors.

Despite praising Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's tireless efforts during the campaign, Appiah-Kubi believes these internal issues sabotaged Bawumia's chances.

Appiah-Kubi's assessment echoes concerns raised by other party members. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's running mate, emphasized the need for honest introspection and reflection following the party's defeat.

The NPP's loss marks a significant blow, ending their eight-year hold on power since 2016.

Internal conflicts, economic struggles and inflation contributed to the NPP's defeat. To recover, the party must address these issues and work towards unity and reconciliation.

Appiah-Kubi noted that the lack of unity within the NPP hindered their ability to deliver at the polls.

His own experience with sabotage during his parliamentary campaign parallels the national-level issues affecting Bawumia.