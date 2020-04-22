3 hours ago

Government, will this year, begin the construction of 88 Hospitals in districts without such facilities, according to President Akufo-Addo.

Delivering his eighth televised address to the nation on the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020, the President said: "There are eighty-eight (88) districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have 5 infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this. That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing eighty-eight (88) hospitals in the districts without hospitals."

But some have asked where government is going to get the funds to construct those facilities, especially so when they were not factored in the budget.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, clarified that the 88 facilities will be completed by 2021 and not this year as it is being speculated.

He said "there will be documentation and other paperwork, cabinet approval including funding will be done this year before the construction begins".

According to him, "Indeed it is not in the budget, The president gave a policy directive and it is up to the sector ministers and the finance minister to come up with a roadmap to fund the project. I don’t think the fact that it is not in the budget will be a problem".

Listen to him in the video below

COVID-19 update

Ghana's case count of the novel coronavirus has jumped to 1,550; with the death toll climbing up to 11.

The updated case count comes after 271 more persons tested positive for the virus.

The Ghana Health Service affirmed this in its latest update of the pandemic's situation in the country on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

21 additional recoveries have been confirmed with the total number of recoveries now 155, while 6 persons are said to be "critically or moderately ill".