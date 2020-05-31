52 minutes ago

Despite criticisms and skepticism that greeted president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo’s promise to construct of 88 new district hospitals across the country, he has assured that the project described by some critics as ambitious will commence in July this year and it is expected to last for one year.

The president disclosed this at a meeting with chiefs and elders from the Bolgatanga, Bongo, and Talensi-Nabdam areas of the Upper East Region usually referred to as BONABOTO.

He reiterated that the project forms part of the government’s plan to expand the country’s health infrastructure.

“We intend on Agenda 88; God willing everything will be okay for us to start in July. We are hoping that by the end of June, all the arrangements that need to be done might have been completed so that by the end of July, we begin it. I want to make sure that within a year, all of those projects will be complete,” he said.

The government announced its ambitious plan to construct the 88 hospitals and six new regional hospitals as well as the rehabilitation of the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, in Sekondi, which is the regional hospital of the Western Region all in a bid to boost healthcare delivery in the country.

The standard 100-bed facilities which will be in districts without hospitals will also have accommodation for staff.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said the government is still in the process of finalising the cost of the facilities but the president is optimistic it will go according to schedule.

To pave way for the construction of the hospitals, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama has directed the various district assemblies without hospitals to identify and release a minimum of 15 acres of land for the projects.

“This exercise must be completed with all necessary documents prepared by 31st May 2020,” a letter from the Minister said, urging Regional Ministers overseeing the selected districts “to take a personal interest in facilitating the smooth take-off of this very important initiative.”