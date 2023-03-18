1 hour ago

About nine (9) people are feared dead in the river after a boat they were traveling in capsized at Azizakpe in the Ada East District.

According to the information, the people are traveling from Azizanya to the over-bank community called Azizakpe before the unfortunate incident.

The incident which occurred at around 9 am on Saturday 18th March 2023 is alleged to have been triggered by hard waves from the river.

Azizakpe is a community where the estuary is located.

Mr. Amesimeku, a Taskforce Leader who confirmed the incident said search is still ongoing to find the persons who were drowned.

“We have found two babies and two elderly women who are all dead and we are left with about 5 more persons.” He said

Source: Opesika Tetteh Puplampu