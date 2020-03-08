2 hours ago

Breast milk is important for infants and is touted as the best food for babies because of its myriad benefits, key among them boosting of the immune system to fight off viruses and bacteria.

But many nursing women are unable to produce enough breast milk for their babies. Several factors are to blame, including hormonal imbalances, medication and poor nutrition.

Here is the list of nine factors that lead to low breast milk:

1. Insufficient glandular tissue

Poor development of mammary tissue that impairs milk production.

2. Hormonal or endocrine problems

Conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), low or high thyroid, diabetes, hypertension.

3. Stress

Physical, emotional, and psychological stress can reduce supply of breastmilk.

4. Pregnancy

If a nursing mother becomes pregnant while still breastfeeding, the hormones of a new pregnancy are known to decrease milk supply.

5. Medication

Some prescription drugs and over-thecounter medications can interfere with the let-down reflex and breastmilk production.

6. Birth control pills

Several forms of birth control contain oestrogen, a hormone that can cause a decline in milk production.

7. Fatigue

Postpartum fatigue and lack of energy can interfere with breastfeeding.

8. Lifestyle

Alcohol consumption and smoking can affect milk production.

9. Baby feeding problems

Baby feeding problems including having a tongue-tie, a membrane at the bottom of the mouth that limits them from extracting milk; cleft lip or palate.

Solutions to low breast milk production