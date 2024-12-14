4 hours ago

Nine individuals have been remanded in police custody by the Tamale District Magistrate Court for allegedly vandalising a Volvo motor grader with registration number GC1705Z, owned by Wahid Yakubu, a businessman.

The accused are set to reappear in court on December 19, 2024.

The suspects, identified as Yabuku Abdul Malik, 20, a welder; Mohammed Yakubu, 25, a mechanic; Ibrahim Seidu, 23, a mechanic; Zaid Abubakari, 30, a porter; Seidu Mufaz, 20, a welder; Abubakar Hafiz, 30, a welder; Imoro Suleimana, 29, a scrap dealer; Abdul Aziz Alhassan, 30, a painter; and Iddrisu Issah, 51, a mechanic, were arrested by the Northern Regional Counter-Terrorism Unit at Zogbeli, where the vehicle was undergoing repairs.

According to police reports, the suspects allegedly invaded the repair site, claiming the vehicle belonged to the government.

They argued that if the government changed, the grader should be seized.

During the arrest, the police recovered five gas cylinders with pipes, two hammers, a chisel, and other mechanical tools from the suspects.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend more suspects involved in the incident.

Three Remanded for Looting Cotton Company Limited

In a related case, the same court also remanded three individuals for looting furniture belonging to Cotton Company Limited. Widespread Looting of State Properties

Since the change of government, the Northern Region has seen a series of incidents involving the seizure and looting of state properties by irate youth.

District assemblies, warehouses, the veterinary department, agricultural department warehouses, and government officials’ residences are among the affected institutions.

President-elect John Mahama and other stakeholders have appealed for calm, urging citizens to respect the rule of law.

However, the unrest continues, with youth groups yet to adhere to these calls.