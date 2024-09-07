3 hours ago

Nine workers of the Infix Wood Processing Company at Mim in the Ahafo Region are reported to have perished in an accident that occurred on Goaso-Mim road.

An unspecified number of workers at the plywood producing company are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was a head-on collision that involved the company’s bus with registration number AC 775-24 and a tipper truck on Friday morning.

According to report, the bus was transporting the workers to the workplace when the accident occurred at the section of the road.