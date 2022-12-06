4 hours ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association(GRNMA), David Tenkorang Twum says the perception that Ghanaian nurses are ‘inhumane’ towards patients is far from the truth.

He refuted the claims after praising nurses' exceptional contribution to national development over the years – “they are sacrificing.”

To him, most Ghanaian nurses save lives despite not being up to the standard facilities they are working in.

“98 percent of nurses are good people. We are working to change the narratives of the handful that are questionable in the profession,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show.

David Tenkorang Twum was commenting on the recent Ashanti Region National Service Scheme(NSS) Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah’s verbal abuse of a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital in the region.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) issued a 72-hour ultimatum for his immediate dismissal.

The livid nurses threatened to withdraw their services at the Manhyia District Hospital if he was not sacked.

But the NSS says they are investigating the matter.

David Tenkorang Twum, however, told NEAT FM’s morning show host, Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang that, whiles waiting for the outcome of the investigation, his members will hold on to their planned demonstration.