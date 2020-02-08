1 hour ago

MP for Sagnarigu Constituency, A.B.A Fuseini, has made a startling revelation that members of the Majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament participated in the sharing of the missing excavators and vehicles.

According to him, some NPP MPs received some of the looted vehicles and equipment that went missing from government custody.

He alleged that the member for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was among the NPP MPs that benefited from the loot.

Speaking in an interview, he quoted an executive member of the Small Scale Miners Association, one Kwame Agyeman, who he said had disclosed the confiscated equipment included Pick-ups, SUVs and other utility vehicles.

“These have also been distributed like toffee to NPP Apparatchiks,” he said.

He named a classical example of one of the beneficiaries of the loot as Mrs. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

According to the legislator, Kwame Agyeman disclosed that one of his vehicles was wrongly confiscated and he went to court and the court gave an order that the vehicle be returned to him.

“He went to Prof. Frimpong Boateng, Minister for Environment and he told him that some vehicles have been distributed he should therefore go and check including from the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP.”

“Four vehicles were given to her and see whether his vehicle was one of them.”

“He said it today. So you can see the looting is not only excavators. It also includes utility vehicles,” he said.

“In our case from the northern part of the country, the noise the NPP made about Guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso. We heard that. Indeed it came out that even there was no such story.”

“But granting without admitting that Guinea fowls fly, is it news? What about Aboboyaa. 700 tricycles, Aboboyaa and 600 motorbikes, all developed wings and flew out of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) office in Tamale.”

Kingdomfmonline