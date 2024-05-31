55 minutes ago

Celebrated gospel singer and music producer Nana Osei, also known as Nacee, has shared a touching story about his remarkable battle with sickle cell disease.

In an interview with Hitz FM on May 30, 2024, Nacee narrated how he was diagnosed with sickle cell disease in his youth and was told that he might not live beyond the next 20 years.

Despite the prediction, Nacee has surpassed expectations and is nearing his 50th birthday.

The doctor, however, has since passed away.

In a touching tribute, Nacee described the doctor as a divine instrument in his survival, expressing deep appreciation for the life-saving treatment he received.

“The doctor is dead and gone. I'm not saying God has punished him; he was old, about 77, and God used him to save my life,” he said.

Nacee also recounted an experience during a church service where, after participating in an altar call, he was anointed and prayed over by the church elders.

“I was saved by God in the church, our pastor did an altar call, so while people were going to the altar, I asked myself, ‘if God died on the cross and took our sicknesses away, why am I still sick?’ So I went to the altar and he prayed for me,” he shared.

Since that profound moment, Nacee has enjoyed good health, a blessing he shares with his children, who have also remained healthy.