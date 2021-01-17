2 hours ago

Supporters leader of WAFA, Yohanes Hadzor Nugbe says the old order will continue when his side face Asante Kotoko later this afternoon in the Ghana Premier League match day nine clash at Sogakope.

The porcupine warriors have struggled to secure a victory each time they travel to the Volta Region with their best ever results being a draw.

According to Yahanes Hazdor Nugbe, WAFA will still maintain the status quo with a win against Asante Kotoko when the two sides meet.

He made this known in an interview with ASHH FM, where he also made some wild predictions that WAFA will win the league by the end of the season.

"A year by now WAFA will be crowned as the champions of Ghana premier league"

He added that they are happy that restrictions on fans into stadiums has been lifted by the President of the Republic.

"We were very happy when we heard that the president of Ghana has lifted the restrictions on supporters from entering the various stadiums to support their teams and as we speak now we are in a meeting now discussing the number of supporters we will take to the stadium and how we can follow the COVID- 19 protocols"

"Kotoko has never won at Sogakokpe before and whatever it takes we will take all the 3 points and if possible 3 goals

Victory is our hallmark and a drawn match at home is a defeat to us"

"If Fabio Gama was to be at Wafa he will be a retired player and even if he is part of the team he will be a bench warmer" he bragged