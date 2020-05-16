3 hours ago

Popular musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus has wondered why after several weeks of the death of the father of Bice Osei Kuffuor( Obour), the Ridge Hospital now Greater Accra Regional Hospital has failed to release the autopsy report to prove that he had indeed died of Coronavirus as the hospital had alleged.

Obour’s father died last month and was reported to have suffered from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Obour had been blamed for refusing to make disclosures about his father that would have led to him being tested for COVID-19.

But Obour denied the allegations that he refused to disclose vital information about the travel history of his father, insisting that his father did not die of COVID-19.

According to A Plus, the Hospital has refused to release the autopsy report to confirm that Obour’s father had indeed died of the virus.

“You insulted Obour on this same page when the issue came up but you are not asking why after multiple requests by the family, Ridge Hospital has failed to issue them the man’s autopsy report. You have failed to tell us why Ridge Hospital as an institution failed to release a statement to counter Obours claims,” A Plus wrote.

“I will support obour when he is being treated unfairly irrespective of my personal reservation. All those who insulted him must apologize to him. I don’t deal with people. I deal with the issue at stake. I don’t hate. I don’t look at issues based on my relationship with the parties involved,” he pointed out.

He insists thst “Joy News must apologize to Obour. To all those who insulted Obour, it won’t hurt a fly if you come back here and say sorry in a comment.”

Credit: mynewsgh