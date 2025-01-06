2 hours ago

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus and Member of Parliament-Elect, revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has offered him the opportunity to caucus with them in the 9th Parliament.

The NPP’s proposal includes a commitment not to contest his Gomoa Central seat in the 2028 elections, as part of the agreement.

A Plus shared this development on social media, noting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also invited him for a meeting to discuss their proposal.

He expressed a genuine interest in aligning with the NDC but emphasized that he would choose the offer that best suits his interests and those of his constituents in Gomoa Central.

In his post, A Plus clarified that while his heart leans towards the NDC, he will ultimately side with the party that offers the best deal for him and his people. He acknowledged that he would disappoint someone in the process, as he has friends in both parties.