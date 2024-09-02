1 hour ago

Independent parliamentary aspirant for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his description of former President John Dramani Mahama as the only president in the 4th Republic who has served for only one term – four years.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, A Plus said the president thinks he is mocking Mahama by saying that he was only in power for four years, but he is rather helping the campaign of the former president, who is also the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He indicated that Mahama, in the four years of his government, can point to an unending list of projects while Akufo-Addo cannot do the same in the eight years of his governance.

“John Mahama had just four years in power and I was very happy the last time Nana Akufo-Addo said, ‘John Mahama is the only president who had just four years.’ I was so excited. Sometimes, I feel like Akufo-Addo has something against Dr. Bawumia and it hurts because what he said was an endorsement of John Mahama's achievements.

“Akufo-Addo said John Mahama had just four years - he’s the only person. He thinks he is making fun of him. Akufo-Addo has forgotten that when they were making fun of him for drinking Kalyppo, that is what we took advantage of. So, he has to be very careful what he says,” he said.

A Plus went on to list some of the achievements of former President Mahama in the four years he was in office.

“If you say John Mahama had just four years, yes. The only person who had just four years is the one who built your new port. After Kwame Nkrumah, nobody had built a new port. In just four years, he built you a new airport and a new harbour. In just four years, he built you a Ridge Hospital. He built your Bank of Ghana Hospital. He built the Afari Government Hospital.

“John Mahama is the one who, you see that place going to chain homes, what he created there? There are too many things and I’ll say it here. John Mahama began Free SHS progressively. He said, let’s start progressive - let’s start with the day students then we will bring the boarders in. He started building all the E-blocks across the country in just four years,” he said.

A Plus, who supported Akufo-Addo’s campaign to become president, indicated that he is disappointed with the performance of the president.

“And all those things that your Mahama was doing. I knew that Akufo-Addo would do better, honestly. Let’s get rid of this guy and bring Akufo-Addo. Akufo-Addo came, he said he was going to stop galamsey. He himself, knows those who do galamsey. I won’t be surprised if he benefits from it,” he added.

