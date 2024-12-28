41 minutes ago

MP-elect A Plus has sparked conversation with a playful yet pointed remark about his marriage to former First Lady Lordina Mahama, suggesting he might "break up" with her if the NDC appoints a certain senior police officer as the next Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He alleges that this officer, appointed under the Akufo-Addo administration, was part of a scheme to undermine Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who he praises for his professionalism and commitment to fair elections.

A Plus also criticized the officer’s alleged lobbying, warning that party loyalty should not override national interest, and emphasizing the need for professionalism in the Ghana Police Service for the country’s progress.