3 hours ago

A worrying video of some men exchanging gunshots has emerged on social media.

Even though the details of what transpired in the video have not been stated, the video shared by musician cum social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A plus showed how some men with firearms got down from a vehicle, targeted, and shot at some individuals.

In a caption on the Facebook post, A plus said a man who was spotted wearing Fugu and giving orders is allegedly the chief of Kyebi Apapam.

However, a Twitter user, Tabi_Henry, who also shared the video said the gunshots were a result of a gun battle between a government anti galamsey task force and some illegal miners (galamseyers)

Below is the video

Gunshots between Galamsey Task force and galamseyers .

Is and will this fight be won by Nana Akufo-Addo after all we heard that party hia sika from top officials of Nana Bawumia led NPP gov ?

Asem Seb3 #GoodMorningGhana #JoySMS #AMShow #JohnniesBite #PHK #CitiCBS @gyaigyimii pic.twitter.com/wM5TLJhU6h

— PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA 🇬🇭💯 (@tabi_henry) September 30, 2022

Source: Ghanaweb