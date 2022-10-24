1 hour ago

I like Shatta Wale. I like Arnold Baidoo. They don’t like each other. I don’t care. I like Afia Schwarzenegger. I like Tornado. They don’t like each other. I don’t care. I like Kennedy Agyapong. I like Kevin Taylor. They don’t like each other. I don’t care. I like Kennedy Agyapong. I like Ibrahim Mahama. They don’t like each other. I don’t care. I like Prophet Salifu Amoako. I like Prophet Kofi Oduro. They don’t like each other. I don’t care.

When I was a boy, I liked Nana Akufo Addo so much that people he appeared not to like automatically became my enemies. One day, Akufo Addo and Rawlings became good friends. I was left in the middle because I had said so many things about Rawlings. Some few years later, Rawlings passed on; may his soul rest in peace. In a tribute to Rawlings, Akufo Addo told the world that Rawlings was a great leader and a very good friend. He even nicknamed him Commandante and mourned him for three days.

Don’t inherit enemies!!! Don’t hate someone based on another person’s encounter with them. They will become friends and leave you in the middle or partner to fight against you. Everybody is my friend until I have a personal encounter with them; then I decide to keep them as friends or keep my distance. Being good friends does not mean you should be their enemy's enemy.