58 minutes ago

AshantiGold SC rescued a draw in their first home match of the season against Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday.

It was their match day two clash after AshantiGold inflicted a last minute 1-0 defeat on Techiman Eleven Wonders while Karela were held at home on the opening day of the season.

But on Saturday, the miners had to do it the hard way as they had to come from behind to rescue a point at home.

AshGold head coach, Ernest Thompson Quartey says he was delighted with his side's draw as it is better to earn a point than to lose a game.

The away side took the lead through Mohammed Humin Dafie in the 35 minutes into the first half to give Karela United the lead.

It did not take long at all as five minute later the home side responded with the equalizer coming from Isaac Opoku Agyemang with a fine goal as both sides went into the break with a point apiece.

Speaking after the game Ernest Thompson Quartey says he hopes his sides continue to improve as is happy with their point haul.

"We are still confident and it is better than if we had lost because immediately they scored we responded quickly and that made us to raise our game."

“But a point is better than zero so at least four points now, two games it’s not bad."

“We are building on it and I believe we are going to make amends.”

AshantiGold SC will take on resurgent King Faisal FC next week at the Baba Yara Stadium in match week three of the Ghana Premier League