Two young men have been confirmed dead when residents of Nyinahin-Kasotie in the Ashanti region clashed with a group of heavily built men, who allegedly stormed the town to commit crime.

The deceased and five other injured victims of the community were hit in gunshots.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed men arrived in the Atwima Mponua District, Monday morning, and began stealing excavator parts and gold deposits.

Their activities took a deadly turn as some youth in the town attempted to resist the operations. Two persons were killed in the chaos and five others are in critical condition.

The incident has sparked widespread tension in the town, with the youth and local authorities taking to the streets in protest.

Assembly Member for Kyekyewere Electoral Area, Samuel Anyine says the situation has led to widespread fear amongst community members.

“They are thieves. They came steal excavators and gold deposits leaving two community members dead. We are afraid because anything can happen”.

He added that “government must deploy the military into the community. This can’t continue. As I speak, others are in critical condition”.

Meanwhile, traditional leaders are putting in efforts to ensure calm is restored in the community.