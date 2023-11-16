3 hours ago

A 30-year-old man has been lynched at Deduako Kodiekrom in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region for allegedly stealing a wheelbarrow.

The deceased, whose name was only given as Kwaku, popularly called "Coleman," was butchered multiple times and lynched in the process today.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to the media said the deceased was a known thief and had been involved in several stealing activities.

For his part, the father of the deceased, whose name was given as "Taller," described the incident as sad.

Despite the circumstances he found himself in, he confirmed that his son was a thief.

The deceased, he said, did not listen to him despite the many efforts he made to see him take a new leave.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng