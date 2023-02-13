2 hours ago

A 28-year man from Baniekrom in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region has met untimely death after he was crushed by a falling tree.

According to a report by Kumasi-based Otecfmghana.com FM, The deceased, identified as Foster Oseikrom was crushed to death on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The report said police have arrested one Mr Akwasi, a chainsaw operator, who allegedly fell down the tree that killed the deceased to help with investigations.

The body has been retrieved by police and deposited at a morgue at Kunsu.