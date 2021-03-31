1 hour ago

The Mampongteng District Court has remanded a 33-year old driver into police custody in connection with a suspected arson at Meduma in the Ashanti Region.

The driver, Kwaku Agyemang, has been charged with arson, murder, and causing injury to victims.

This was after he set fire to the room in which his girlfriend and three other children were sleeping.

A victim, Patience Kyeremang, who has been discharged from the hospital has sustained severe burns after she lost her 11-year-old to the fire.

Her 10-year-old daughter is still on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and is being monitored by doctors.

The suspect who also suffered burns was carried to the courtroom with both legs bandaged.

The court declined a plea by the suspected who requested bail to be able to treat his wounds.

The prosecution told the court it would need three weeks to concluded investigations.

The Court presided over by His Worship Thomas Boadi Soyori adjourned the case to 21st April 2021 for the suspect to reappear.

Source: citifmonline