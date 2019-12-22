2 hours ago

A family is in grief after their two children were killed in a blaze Friday night.

The incident occurred at Buobai, a community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The children have been named as 8-year-old Rakiya Abubakari Sadick and 3-year-old Adiza Abukari.

The two siblings were trapped as the fire spread through the four bedroom house, police said in a statement.

Firefighters from KNUST and Manhyia who were deployed to the scene after a distress call brought the fire under control for about half-an-hour.

Neighbours say Saratu, mother of the girls managed to escape with her nine-month-old baby before the fire spread to other parts of the building.

She has since been sent to the hospital as neighbours say she is traumatized after the incident.

Items worth thousands of cedis were destroyed in the inferno as parts of the building had begun developing deep cracks. Parts of the wall that partitioned other buildings had been badly damaged.

Father of the victims, Abubakar Sadick has described the incident as a terrible loss.

“I have nothing to say for now. God knows best”, the teary-eyed tricycle rider said in Hausa.

It still remains unclear what triggered the incident as police say they are investigating the matter.

The charred bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation.

It is gathered that the victims would be buried in accordance with Islamic norms.

Daily Mail GH