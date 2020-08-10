3 hours ago

The casket to convey the body at the morgue

A man from the Fulani ethnic group has been killed in a fresh attack on Saturday by unknown gunmen at Esereso, near Nsuta in the Ashanti Region.

The latest incident brings the death toll to nine in the last eight months, according to Tabital Pulaaku International–Ghana, the largest Fulani welfare group in Africa.

The attack took place while the group had petitioned the Ashanti Regional Security Council and the Police Command following increased violence.

The body of the victim, named as Dauda Musah was found in a bush close to his house lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds on his head and chest.

Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits, the police at Nsuta said in an incident report sighted by Dailymailgh.com amid growing tension in the community.

General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Yakubu Musah Barry said: “The leadership is calling on the IGP and the BNI and the National Security to investigate and bring the perpetrators and killers to book.”

He continued: “We still stand by our 21-day ultimatum from the date the petition was submitted. Tension is very high within the Fulani community and we don’t want anything to escalate to bring down the peace that we are all enjoying in this country.”

Clashes between local Ghanaian farmers and semi-nomadic Fulani herders can occur over access to land and water. In some cases, the disturbances could lead to loss of life and property. More than 30 Fulani herders were killed in 2019 alone.

Source: Daily Mail GH