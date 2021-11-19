5 hours ago

Herdsmen at Dobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region have called on the Inspector General of Police and the Ashanti Regional Security Council to investigate alleged killings of their cattle by some police officers.

The herders claim that they have lost over fifty cattle to the killings which are allegedly perpetrated by police officers from Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District.

They have warned further killings of the cattle without provocation will be met with fierce resistance.

A Fulani Welfare group, Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana, has taken up this matter and has petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Ashanti Regional Security Council to investigate the claims.

General Secretary of the Fulani Welfare group, Yakubu Musah Barry said “they feel the Police is unconcerned about issues related to our people. As a I speak, over 30 animals belonging to our people have been killed within a year. Each animal is valued around GHS 5000 to GHS 6000, we are losing our source of livelihood.”

“We have petitioned the IGP, and the Ashanti Regional Minister.”

Police at Sekyere Kumawu have confirmed such complaints have been made by these herders and said the cases are currently being investigated.

The District Chief Executive for Asante Akyem North District, Francis Oti Boateng, who is also the head of the Municipal Security Council in the area confirmed the cattle were killed because they trespassed.

“Recently, a lady complained that a considerable number of these cattle trespassed her plantain farm. We have no problem with them rearing cattle but then we are into mechanised farming and whenever these cattle trespass we will kill them.”

Source: citifmonline.com