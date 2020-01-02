2 hours ago

A suspected armed robber has been lynched at Kenyasi-Duase in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s suffered the mob attack after robbing a woman while she waited in a queue to register for the Ghana Card around 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2019.

Eyewitnesses told Kumasi FM’s Elisha Adarkwah that the lynched suspect, who is yet to be identified, together with his accomplices stabbed the victim on her shoulder during the alleged robbery attack before being chased by others who were also waiting in the same queue.

The residents lynched the assailant instantly and his body has been deposited at the morgue.

Meanwhile, the police service has opened an investigation into the case.