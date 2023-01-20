2 hours ago

An unidentified man has been shot dead by unknown assailants in a robbery attack at Sariki Akura, a community in the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The attackers reportedly made away with the victim’s motorbike during the Thursday dawn operation.

The deceased was found unresponsive with gunshot and machete wounds on his chest and other body parts, when Assemblyman for the area, Alhassan Adam led opinion leaders to the scene.

“I received a distress call from Ejura that someone was lying dead on the road and that he may have been shot. I rushed to the scene and found the victim who was wearing a crash helmet. So I called the police and when they came we realized that there was a cut in his right hand and bullet wounds on his chest”, the Assemblyman narrated.

Adam further stated that the community is in fear as he links this fresh incident to the influx of nomadic herdsmen in the area.

“This is the fourth time such an incident has happened. Last year three people were shot and now we have recorded another today. So my appeal to the national security, the military and the police to declare our area a security zone. The people of Ejura are living in fear and this has heightened especially on market days”, he said.

The police in the area have since launched investigations into the incident whilst the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and identification.