30 minutes ago

The Sekyere Central District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has intensified sensitization on the coronavirus pandemic, targeting the marketing communities.

The move follows the overwhelming increment of COVID-19 related deaths and active cases across the country.

The Sekyere Central NCCE team on Thursday, February 25, 2021, stormed the market communities in Nsuta, the District capital to educate the traders and the public on the need to stay healthy amidst the pandemic.

The populace were advised to continue with the adherence of the COVID-19 safety protocols by observing the social distance directives, wearing thier nose masks and regularly washing thier hands.

Led by the District Director, Gordon Yeboah Opoku (DD), the team also cautioned the residents not to stigmatize against their friends, families and members of the community who have recovered from the disease.

"Stigmatization is against the laws of Ghana." He stressed.

The traders were also sensitized on the COVID-19 vaccines that would soon be rolled out in curbing the spread of the virus.

The resource persons include; Michael Benefor Ofori (SCEO), Georgina Amoako (SCEO), and Samuel Heinz Tuffour-Bio (ACEO).

See pictures from the sensitization program below: