8 hours ago

On Thursday, January 9, a group of individuals believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) task force allegedly forced Kwame Baah Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), out of his office.

The unidentified group stormed the NSA offices at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, demanding that Mensah vacate his office and hand over both the office keys and the official vehicle.

In an unexpected turn of events, many NSA staff members appeared to support the action, with several expressing satisfaction over the incident.

Some of the staff members alleged Mr Baah Mensah victimized workers, failed to pay allowances due to some of them, and also cited corrupt practices and bad working relationships under his reign.

Officers from the Asokwa District Police Command were deployed to maintain order and later succeeded in escorting the NSA Director into a private vehicle.

The staff who were seen jubilating also insisted they would not allow their Boss to leave with packs of bottled water from his office since they were bought with NSA funds.