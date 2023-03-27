1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has invited 8 Ashanti regional executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) today over illegal wearing of Military camouflage for political party activities during former President John Mahama’s campaign tour last week in the region.

The said executives are said to be members of the party’s “Green Army”.

Confirming the invitation Kumasi based Abusua FM, the first Vice Chairman of the party Capt (Rtd) Kwame Jabari said, they are preparing to meet the regional police commander this morning(Monday) to justify the use of the uniform.

Captain retired Kwame Jabari explained: “the camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market NPP people including their national Organizer Nana B have all been wearing the camouflage so why us’’.

He said, the Party will not be cowed by the police and military intimidation in Ashanti region for no wrong doing.

“They called us on the phone for a meeting after 9am, we are now going to meet as a party to make a decision on the invitation extended to us, either to honor the invitation or not. By our principle we will decide whether the invitation is intimidation tactics or not. If we deem it as intimidation we will not honor it, if it is not we must honor it’’.

He added: ”we have dossens of pictures of NPP National and regional executives including their supposed disband vigilante group who wear military camouflage for their party activities why didn’t the police invite them but us? So we see this police invitation as selective justice being pushed by a group of faceless people. I believe the NPP regional executives are afraid of my current role in NDC by re-organizing the party hence this intimidating approach. But they have made a big mistake. It will not work. I can’t be intimidated’’ he stressed.