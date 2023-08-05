3 hours ago

The Police have launched an intensive manhunt for a group of robbers who carried out a deadly attack on two cargo vehicles at Anyinamso No. 1 in the Ashanti Region.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of one person.

During the brazen attack, the suspects made away with an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,000.00) and three mobile phones after spotting a Police patrol team approaching the scene. The robbers managed to escape into a nearby bush before the Police could apprehend them.

The incident has left the community in shock and grief, and the Police are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

The authorities have assured the public that they will spare no effort in tracking down and arresting the culprits.

“The suspects managed to escape into a nearby bush with an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,000.00) and three mobile phones when a Police patrol team chanced upon them during the attack.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Police said in a statement.

Source: citifmonline