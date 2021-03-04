1 hour ago

Police in the Ashanti Region are on alert for possible communal clashes between residents of Adwumakase-Kese and Bomfa in the Afigya Kwabre South District over a land boundary dispute.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has picked up intelligence that some youth of Adwumakase-Kese are plotting to cause disturbances.

“It has come to the attention of the Ashanti Regional Police Command that some youth in Adumakaase Kese are planning to wage war amidst threats of harm and death against the people of Bonfa,” Police said in a statement.

“The Police Command wishes to draw the attention of all that threats of harm and death are criminal acts and that it is not going to continence any acts of lawlessness within these Communities.”

“Any person or group of persons who will be arrested will be severely dealt with according to the law,” the statement said.

A land boundary dispute between Adwumakase-Kese and Bomfa continues to threaten the peace in the two communities.

The development led to the death of a 52-year old man, Alex Owusu Brobbey after he and two others were allegedly shot by the police in a confrontation.

Residents of Awumakase-Kese on Wednesday challenged the police to come clear on circumstances that led to the shooting of natives of the town.

The residents want the Asantehene to intervene to find a lasting solution to the matter.

The police command indicated that it had already met with the chiefs of the two Communities “who have assured the Police to engage their community members to bring about peace in the two Communities.”

