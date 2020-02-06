2 hours ago

A man believed to be in his late 30s, suspected to be an armed robber has been beaten to death at Nkwata near Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region after he robbed some shops and a mobile money operator.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness said, "the robber only name as Akwasi Agyemang was riding on a motorbike so after he finished with his operations, he tried to run but unfortunately for him, he didn’t know the area so he bumped into a pothole on the rough road and veered off the road and in the process, he was apprehended and lynched by residents in the area”.

Some residents in an interview explained that, armed robbers have been terrorising them in the area for the past two years now.

Although the Ghana Police Service over the years has urged the public to hand over suspected criminals to them rather than lynching them, most people in the community believe lynching them is the solution.

The police had not been there to pick the dead body at the time of filing this report.