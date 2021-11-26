3 hours ago

Residents in Kumasi Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region woke up on Thursday morning in shock as suspected thieves had broken into a shop and stolen two coffins.

According to the residents, the incident is not only shocking but strange.

The shop owner and his apprentices speaking on the matter indicated that they arrived at the shop and discovered the security mesh to the shop had been tampered with.

After taking stock of the items in the shop, they discovered two of the coffins had been stolen.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media with one of the apprentices saying “I lived in Kumasi all my life. This is strange and shocking. I have never witnessed this incident before. For someone to gather the courage and steal two coffins is shocking”.

He added “this is the first time this has happened in Mamponten Kumasi. It is strange for one to steal coffins without checking if there was even a body in it.”