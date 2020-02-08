51 minutes ago

A toddler and a four-year-old child were, on Friday night, 7 February 2020, burnt to death when fire gutted their house at Danoso New site in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased are Zidan Razark, aged four, and his 18-month-old sister Sharifatu Razark.

The incident, which occurred at about 7 p.m., saw many other properties destroyed in a seven-bedroom house.

The children were asleep when the fire started.

Attempts by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and onlookers to rescue them proved futile.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The police and GNFS have begun investigations.

Source:Classfmonline.com